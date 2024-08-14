We keep trying to understand if Google Search will change, if it will just be AI Overviews or if the change will be more drastic. Well, Google demoed Gemini Research, where Google uses AI to do your research, by curating information across the web to build a document that gives you a detailed researched answer.

Google demoed this in the MadeByGoogle Pixel & Gemini event yesterday and at the very end, Google showcased Gemini Research at the 1 hour and 33 minute mark.

Rick Osterloh Senior Vice President of Platforms and Devices at Google said, "Gemini understands you're looking for in-depth research. It starts by creating a multi-step research plan for you to approve. Then it curates information from across the web, using multimodal reasoning, and even navigating sub pages and drop-down menus to gather the most hard-to-find details."

"It even includes links to original sources, so you can dig in further," he added. Here is a GIF of that part of the presentation showing the links in the Google Doc it created:

Here is a static image:

Watch this part of the demo:

This is launching to Gemini Advanced users in the coming months, he added. He said the Gemini "research capability is a big step forward in our mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful, all while continuing to connect you to the creators, businesses and organizations that can help you get things done."

"Organize the world's information," isn't that what Google Search does?

Marie Haynes said on X, Gemini Research will research a topic for you then put it all into a Google doc. Google says it is a big step forward in their mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. There are links to the websites the info is drawn from."

Glenn Gabe wrote on X, "The user experience is super important. Wait, the *Gemini* experience will be very important. :) Soon, people will send Gemini off to research any topic for them, and Gemini will browse the web, collecting information, and then putting together a Google doc with all of the info. Wow, this is exactly what Jarvis would do. Sorry for all the Jarvis references this afternoon, but it's getting closer."

Here is the snippet Google shared on this part:

Everything you've seen today will launch in the next few weeks, but the vision for our assistant isn't over. We're building so Gemini can do in-depth research for you and synthesize the info to give you a simple, comprehensive plan. Stay tuned 👀 #MadeByGoogle

Here is Rick's exact words:

We've all been there, staring down a daunting research task, or faced with an important decision where you're not sure where to start. Soon, Gemini will be able to assist as your researcher, saving you tons of time by using information from across the web to create a research report that's tailored to your exact questions. What used to take you hours now takes minutes. So you could ask: "Help me research grad school scholarship programs for undergrads interested in public service." Here's another example where you need in-depth information to make a big decision and you don't know where to start. "I'm thinking of opening a sidewalk café in Seattle. Help me research what I need to do." Gemini understands you're looking for in-depth research. It starts by creating a multi-step research plan for you to approve. Then it curates information from across the web, using multimodal reasoning, and even navigating sub pages and drop-down menus to gather the most hard-to-find details. As it works, Gemini is constantly refining its analysis in a continuous reasoning loop, and identifying which information will be most helpful for you. And this is the coolest part... It then synthesizes all that information into a well-organized research report in a Google Doc. In this case, Gemini looked into permitting for Seattle and King County, and regulations for outdoor seating. It even includes links to original sources, so you can dig in further. Gemini's new research capability is a big step forward in our mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful, all while continuing to connect you to the creators, businesses and organizations that can help you get things done. And this isn't a far-off vision at all. This feature will launch to Gemini Advanced users in the coming months.

Is this the future of Google Search or do you think it will be AI Overviews with Google Search as we know it.

