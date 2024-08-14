Google Hotel Listings Under Siege: Fake WhatsApp Numbers & Marking As Closed

Aug 14, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Hotel Siege

I am hearing reports of some spammers or hackers hijacking some Google Hotel listings by marking some hotels as permanently closed and also changing the phone numbers to WhatsApp numbers. This can be a huge concern for many hotel operators, but I am not sure how widespread the issue is.

A week or so ago, someone reached out about this, but I am not able to find that message. Now Nevena Ivanova posted on X about it, saying, "Massive hack wave hitting Indonesia and UAE! Attackers are integrating personal WhatsApp numbers into Google listings in Indonesia, while UAE faces a coordinated attack, changing legit hotel titles to "Permanently closed.""

Nevena added, "Stay vigilant and monitor your GBP."

Here is a screenshot of someone adding a fake WhatsApp number to a listing:

Google Hotels Whatsapp Injection

Here are some hotels that were marked as permanently closed, when they are not:

Google Hotel Permanently Closed

If you search for that WhatsApp number some hotel listings are returned.

I mean, marking businesses as closed has been going on for a decade but it might be a new issue for hotels?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 14, 2024

Aug 14, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google News

DOJ May Break Up Google: Separating Android & Chrome; Maybe Ads

Aug 14, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Hotel Listings Under Siege: Fake WhatsApp Numbers & Marking As Closed

Aug 14, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Gemini Research: Web Search & Adds Link Citations

Aug 14, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Only Shows 35% Of Your Data? It Depends, Says Google.

Aug 14, 2024 - 7:21 am
Other Search Engines

Apple Business Connect Adds Showcase Enhancements & Updates

Aug 14, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Gemini Research: Web Search & Adds Link Citations
Next Story: DOJ May Break Up Google: Separating Android & Chrome; Maybe Ads

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.