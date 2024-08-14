I am hearing reports of some spammers or hackers hijacking some Google Hotel listings by marking some hotels as permanently closed and also changing the phone numbers to WhatsApp numbers. This can be a huge concern for many hotel operators, but I am not sure how widespread the issue is.

A week or so ago, someone reached out about this, but I am not able to find that message. Now Nevena Ivanova posted on X about it, saying, "Massive hack wave hitting Indonesia and UAE! Attackers are integrating personal WhatsApp numbers into Google listings in Indonesia, while UAE faces a coordinated attack, changing legit hotel titles to "Permanently closed.""

Nevena added, "Stay vigilant and monitor your GBP."

Here is a screenshot of someone adding a fake WhatsApp number to a listing:

Here are some hotels that were marked as permanently closed, when they are not:

If you search for that WhatsApp number some hotel listings are returned.

I mean, marking businesses as closed has been going on for a decade but it might be a new issue for hotels?

