Google Confirms Tests Over 10 Shopping Ads In Mobile Search Interface

Aug 15, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Times Square

Google has confirmed it is testing more than 10 ads (some 18) in the Google Shopping ad box. Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said "This is a small experiment exploring different configurations for shopping ads to promote greater discovery."

This test was spotted by Saad AK who posted a video of this on X. The sponsored label sticks to the top of the shopping box as you scroll through all ten product ads.

Here is a GIF with one example of this in action, I think it shows 18 ads:

Google Shopping Ads Many

Here are those videos:

Ginny Marvin from Google responded on X saying, "This is a small experiment exploring different configurations for shopping ads to promote greater discovery."

We actually covered this a couple of weeks ago but we didn't realize how many shopping ads were in this format. Our coverage was more about how the sponsored label sticks as you scroll.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 15, 2024

Aug 15, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Combusting Around August 14th & 15th

Aug 15, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Overviews In Incognito Mode (Not Signed In)

Aug 15, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Top Stories Showing Fewer Top Stories For Political Figures?

Aug 15, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Confirms Tests Over 10 Shopping Ads In Mobile Search Interface

Aug 15, 2024 - 7:21 am
Search Engine Conferences

Google EMEA Product Experts Summit 2024 Recap

Aug 15, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google EMEA Product Experts Summit 2024 Recap
Next Story: Google Top Stories Showing Fewer Top Stories For Political Figures?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.