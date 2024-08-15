Google has confirmed it is testing more than 10 ads (some 18) in the Google Shopping ad box. Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said "This is a small experiment exploring different configurations for shopping ads to promote greater discovery."

This test was spotted by Saad AK who posted a video of this on X. The sponsored label sticks to the top of the shopping box as you scroll through all ten product ads.

Here is a GIF with one example of this in action, I think it shows 18 ads:

Here are those videos:

Google > Mobile



Google is testing a dedicated Ad section in SERPs.



It shows more than 10 Ads in it.



The Sponsored header stays active as you scroll up.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/KtZL1FvUso — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) August 14, 2024

Ginny Marvin from Google responded on X saying, "This is a small experiment exploring different configurations for shopping ads to promote greater discovery."

We actually covered this a couple of weeks ago but we didn't realize how many shopping ads were in this format. Our coverage was more about how the sponsored label sticks as you scroll.

Forum discussion at X.