Google Search is testing miniature, or smaller, knowledge panel cards in the Google Search results. Instead of showing the massive knowledge panel at the top, Google shows this smaller card at the top right of the search results, which leaves the main search results higher at the top left of the page.

Khushal Bherwani shared this example on X, he wrote, "Google with mini cards at right side of serp with clickable search links."

Here is that screenshot:

Now - you can compare that to the full version of this knowledge panel:

This reminds me of when Google would show on entity as the primary for a search and then below it show cards for also entities that have knowledge panel cards. My name use to have that, but now I do not see it.

Forum discussion at X.