Daily Search Forum Recap: August 16, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google released the much anticipated August 2024 core update, it will take a month to roll out and may help smaller publishers. Google has a massive search ranking bug going on today, the same time Google released the core update but they are unrelated. Google AI Overviews launches its new links, expands to more countries and more. Google does not follow links, at least not technically. Google is testing showing review snippets. The FTC banned fake reviews. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap with a new camera. What an insane 24 hours - a core update, huge ranking bug and AI Overviews being expanded.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Google Analytics 4 enhances SEO strategy through comprehensive insights, DMNews

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Google Shopping tips for back to school shopping, Google Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.