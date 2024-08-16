Daily Search Forum Recap: August 16, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google released the much anticipated August 2024 core update, it will take a month to roll out and may help smaller publishers. Google has a massive search ranking bug going on today, the same time Google released the core update but they are unrelated. Google AI Overviews launches its new links, expands to more countries and more. Google does not follow links, at least not technically. Google is testing showing review snippets. The FTC banned fake reviews. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap with a new camera. What an insane 24 hours - a core update, huge ranking bug and AI Overviews being expanded.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google August 2024 Core Update Rolling Out - Will Small Sites Rank Again?
The time has finally arrived; the day you all have been waiting for is here - the Google August 2024 core update started rolling out on Thursday at 11 am ET. Yea, you all saw it coming, Google told us it was near and now it has finally landed. It will take about a month to fully roll out and "useful" small and independent publishers will see their rankings improve with this one - at least that is what Google implied.
-
Confirmed: Google Search Ranking Bug Impacting Large Number Of Results
This morning at 1:48 am ET, Google confirmed a Google Search ranking bug impacting a large number of the Google Search results. Google wrote, "There's an ongoing issue with ranking in Google Search that's affecting a large number of search results. We've identified the root cause and this issue is unrelated to the ongoing core update rollout."
-
Google AI Overview New Links UI, Save, Simpler Mode & More Countries
Google announced a number of new features across its AI Overviews, including the new links test we saw going live. Google also is adding new Search Labs features and is expanding AI Overviews to more countries.
-
Google Doesn't Technically Follow Links, It Extracts, Collects & Checks Later
Google's Gary Illyes clarified on the Search Off The Record podcast that Google technically does not follow links. Instead, Google will extract the links, collect them in a database, and then check them later. Of course, most of you know this already and it doesn't really matter much for SEO to know the difference but hey.
-
FTC Banned Fake Reviews
You may have heard, the Federal Trade Commission announced that they have officially banned fake reviews and AI-generated fake reviews. But will this actually end up doing anything?
-
Google Highlighting Review Content In Search Result Snippets
Google is highlighting review content within its search results snippets for some queries that ask for reviews. At least, Google is testing this - since I cannot replicate it.
-
Fancy Windy Staircases At Google France Office
Here are two photos I found on Instagram of fancy windy staircases at the Google offices in France. You can see more in these two posts on Instagram.
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google August Core Update, Big Ranking Bug, DOJ Google Breakup, AI Overview Links, Gemini Research & More
It finally happened: Google released the August 2024 core update; this one should reward small and independent publishers more, should it? Google had another search ranking bug, today, this was a big one. There has been tremendous Google ranking volatility this week, maybe the core update, but...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Have you ever seen this before?, Menachem Ani on X
- SearchGPT gives you a link to Google Maps for a local search, but the results differ from the suggestions it lists, Andy Simpson on X
- Google's @johnmu posts follow up on the Merchant Center URL parameter weirdness we reported on earlier this week - story updated, Barry Schwartz on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Publishers report ‘negligible’ traffic impact of Google AI Overviews
- Google Ads API v15 to sunset Sept. 25
- Google AI Overviews now show for signed-out users in the US
- Google August 2024 core update rolling out now
- How long will people wait for websites to load in 2024? Survey says…
- Is using AI-generated content for SEO plagiarism?
- Thanks, Google – but we’re keeping these 5 post-cookie initiatives
- Google AI Overviews gains new citations and links, plus more
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Career development for SEOs: How to grow when skills change each year, Wix SEO Hub
- Eric Enge - SEO Pioneers (The History of SEO), Shelley Walsh on YouTube
Links & Content Marketing
- 8 Reasons Your PR Isn't Working - And What To Do About It, Koozai
- Are External Links still relevant for SEO in 2024?, Majestic
- Going off-script: How to be authentic in a world of AI-generated content, Hallam
- The State of Content Marketing and SEO [Data from 140+ Companies], Databox
- How AI Grades for Influencers Help With Brand Safety, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Android Automotive adds heads-up Google Maps navigation pane, 9to5Google
- Apple Maps is getting a ton of new features in iOS 18: Here’s how to use them, iMore
- Google Maps Missing From Android Auto? Here's the Fix, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- An Interview with Google SVP Rick Osterloh About Pixel, Android, and Smartphone History, Stratechery by Ben Thompson
- Apple has a plan to power future Vision Pro with AirPods, AppleInsider
- Google Gemini can now start your Google Assistant routines — what that means for you, Tom's Guide
SEO
- August 2024 core update: Showing more content that people find genuinely useful. Here’s what has changed in Google’s documentation., Marie Haynes
- Google’s Search Dominance Leaves Sites Little Choice on AI Scraping, Bloomberg
- Harmonizing Algorithms and Audiences in SEO, Ninja Cat
- Will setting the height of the banner ad improve organic traffic?, Search Pilot
PPC
- Google Ads API v15 sunset reminder, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Kamala Harris spends 10 times as much as Trump on digital ad blitz, Financial Times (Sub)
- What I learned managing a $100M+ Paid Ads Budget at eBay, PPC Hero
Other Search
- Google Shopping tips for back to school shopping, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.