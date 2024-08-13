Google has deactivated all Russian-based AdSense accounts yesterday and will issue July earnings will be disbursed between August 21 and 26. Google added it will attempt to disburse any remaining balance in your account, if you have met the cancellation threshold and have no payment holds, within 60 days.

This comes after Google paused ad serving in Russia in March 2022.

Google posted this announcement of the deactivation of AdSense accounts in Russia:

At this time, we are deactivating all Russia-based AdSense accounts. This means you will not be able to monetize with any AdSense accounts based in Russia. This follows several measures we've taken since 2022, including the suspension of ad serving in Russia. Your July earnings will be disbursed around 21–26 of August, assuming you have no active payment holds and meet the minimum payment thresholds. - Learn more about payment thresholds for AdSense.

- Learn more about payment thresholds for YouTube. Within 60 days, we will attempt to disburse any remaining balance in your account, if you have met the cancellation threshold and have no payment holds. Please contact AdSense Support if you need further assistance.

There is one complaint so far in the Google AdSense Help Forums that reads:

is it possible to earn income in AdSense if the account was created in Russia, but AdSense in Turkey? Will I receive income if I close my AdSense account and open it after the circumstances in Ukraine?

Reuters reported, "Due to ongoing developments in Russia, we will no longer be able to make payments to Russia-based AdSense accounts that have been able to continue monetising traffic outside of Russia," a Google spokesperson said. "As a result, we will be deactivating these accounts effective August 2024."

Forum discussion at Google AdSense Help Forums.