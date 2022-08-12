Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google MUM Gives Featured Snippets Consensus, Google Breaks Bad, Ranking Tremors, Lens, Spam & More

Google launched new features in search, one where Google is using MUM to give featured snippets a consensus - it is pretty cool. Google also released new about this result features and expanded content advisories in search. Google Search broke this week, really badly, causing a lot of indexing issues with pages dropping out of the index, it was all fixed in about 24 hours. Google Search may have had a ranking algorithm update last weekend. Google image search now uses Google Lens, finally. But Google Search Console won’t do Lens reporting and Search Console also had an issue with reporting for Google Discover a few weeks ago. Google now classifies duplicate photos, posts, videos, and logos as spam. Google local service ads now marked reviews as not guaranteed. Google supports pros and cons structured data now. Google said a noindex in an hreflang cluster can cause the whole cluster to be noindexed. Google people also ask rises, FAQs drop and review stars in shopping drop. Google said dynamic rendering is not recommended, it is a workaround and not a long-term solution. Google said to use descriptive titles for your RSS feeds and use a single feed when it comes to the Chrome follow feature. Google clarified that GTIN values should be numerical and added GTIN12 property support, which was always supported. Google removed the rich media best practices document. Google’s keyword planner tool now lets you organize keywords into ad groups. Google Search’s image preview launched a new overlay feature. Google tests refinements in the desktop autocomplete. Google is testing a new design for mobile sitelinks. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

