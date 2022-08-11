Google Tests Search Refinements In Autocomplete For Desktop

Google may be testing showing search refinements in the autocomplete, Google Suggest, in the desktop search experience. We saw this a year or so ago in mobile search and now we see it on desktop search.
This one comes from Manikandan N on Twitter who shared this in action.
Here is a GIF:
Here is a static image that you can click on to enlarge:
Punit spotted this also a week ago:
Another Example pic.twitter.com/JVUYsXkk7F— Punit (@Punit6008) August 4, 2022
I cannot replicate this one either...
Forum discussion at Twitter.