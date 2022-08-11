Google Tests Search Refinements In Autocomplete For Desktop

Aug 11, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google may be testing showing search refinements in the autocomplete, Google Suggest, in the desktop search experience. We saw this a year or so ago in mobile search and now we see it on desktop search.

This one comes from Manikandan N on Twitter who shared this in action.

Here is a GIF:

Here is a static image that you can click on to enlarge:

click for full size

Punit spotted this also a week ago:

I cannot replicate this one either...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: August 10, 2022
 
blog comments powered by Disqus