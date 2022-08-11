Google Tests Search Refinements In Autocomplete For Desktop

Google may be testing showing search refinements in the autocomplete, Google Suggest, in the desktop search experience. We saw this a year or so ago in mobile search and now we see it on desktop search.

This one comes from Manikandan N on Twitter who shared this in action.

Here is a GIF:

Here is a static image that you can click on to enlarge:

Punit spotted this also a week ago:

I cannot replicate this one either...

Forum discussion at Twitter.