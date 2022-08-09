Google Keyword Planner Newish Feature: Organize Keywords Into Ad Groups

Google has added a newish feature to the Keyword Planner tool to organize keywords into ad groups. The reason I say newish is that Search Engine Land explained it was in beta but now it is available to everyone.

I spotted this addition via Tauqeer Aziz on Twitter who said "Google updated a new feature in the "Keyword Planner Section". Organise Keywords Into Ad Groups." He shared this screenshot of it:

Google sent Search Engine Land a statement:

You could always manually choose to add keywords to ad groups (manually picking which ones to add where). This feature adds the ability to use an automated machine learning system where we suggest which ad groups are the best ones for the keywords, instead of you manually doing the placement. This should hopefully save advertisers time and effort if they have thousands of keywords/ad groups to sift through. The ability to manually add keywords still exists.

Forum discussion at Twitter.