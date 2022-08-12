Google Guaranteed Local Ads Adds Reviews Not Guaranteed Disclaimer

Google has added a label on the Google Guaranteed Local Service Ads reviews to say the reviews are not guaranteed. This I guess comes as no surprise with all the Google Local Service Ads spam and junk we have been noticing recently.

Curtis Boyd spotted this new disclaimer that reads "Reviews do not constitute a guarantee, warranty, or prediction on the outcome of your legal matter." Here is the screenshot he posted on Twitter:

So what are you paying for?

Here is some of the commentary from the local search marketing community on this topic:

#LSA "Google Guaranteed" listings now warn users that the reviews don't "guarantee" anything.



(Not that users scroll this far.)



Google should also clarify that the law firm names, attorney affiliation, locations are also not vetted by them.

Wow, that solves everything Google. Just slap this warning in personal injury LSAs.

I suspect like "not verified" this is a new disclaimer.

