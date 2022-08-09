Google Rich Results: People Also Ask Rises While FAQs Drops

Aug 9, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google may be displaying more people also ask rich results and showing fewer FAQ rich results. Semrush and RankRanger are reporting that there are big swings in some rich results and how often they are showing.

People Also Ask Rising

You can see that RankRanger and Semrush are both showing nice increases in people also ask rich results showing in Googe. In fact, since the return of the people also ask the other week or so, we now are seeing an additional five percentage points higher in how often these results show up.

You can see the increase on August 3rd or so:

FAQs Drop

Then RankRanger is showing about a seven percentage point drop in FAQs rich results in the search results. Here is that chart:

More Rich Results

We are also seeing changes to sitelinks, and some others but it might be too soon to tell.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

