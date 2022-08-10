Google Search Showing Fewer Review Rich Results In Shopping Vertical

Aug 10, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google may be showing fewer reviews in the search result snippets, fewer review rich results, specifically when you filter by the shopping vertical. This seemed to happen right when Google released the Google Product Reviews update, there was a five percentage point drop in the number of review snippets for this category.

Aleyda Solis noticed this and posted on Twitter that when you filter the Semrush Sensor chart in the Shopping category and then dig into review stars, you will see the drop from about 69% of results having review stars to only 62%. Here is the chart:

Here is Aleyda's tweet:

Super interesting and yes, the product reviews update can result in rich results not showing up, so it does make sense that this directly impacted that category. But I am surprised the results that replaced those sites do not have review rich results to replace them. Something seems out of whack.

The other tools do not let you filter by vertical and SERP feature. Did you notice this?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

