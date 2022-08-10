Google Search Console Reporting To Gain Google Lens? Not Yet...

As Google Lens becomes more and more popular, SEOs are asking, will we be able to see what traffic we get from Google Lens in Google Search Console? The answer is that Google Search Console currently does not support showing Google Lens traffic or data and likely won't in the foreseeable future.

John Mueller of Google was asked about this and he said on Twitter "Regarding Search Console, my feeling is it would need to be in a separate report, and Lens is probably still too new to be in a place where it won't change significantly. John did add that this is "something Search Console can report on in the same way for the long term."

Here are those tweets in context:

There's nothing currently in Search Console to cover that. Are you finding Lens useful as a user? I've found myself using it more & more :-). What would help you in Search Console for it? — 🥔 johnmu of switzerland (personal) 🥔 (@JohnMu) August 8, 2022

Regarding Search Console, my feeling is it would need to be in a separate report, and Lens is probably still too new to be in a place where it won't change significantly (=something Search Console can report on in the same way for the long term). — 🥔 johnmu of switzerland (personal) 🥔 (@JohnMu) August 8, 2022

So I really wouldn't expect much from Google Search Console and Google Lens here anytime soon but we can keep on asking.

Oh, by the way, Google Lens is just magical.

Forum discussion at Twitter.