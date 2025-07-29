Google is notifying some advertisers that they do not comply with Google's EU User Consent Policy, i.e. Consent Mode v2 and that as of July 21st and will turn off personalized and non-personalized ads, remarketing and conversion tracking functionality. This doesn't seem worldwide and it might just be in the EU regions.

Adriaan Dekker posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "As of July 21, if you're not using Consent Mode v2, your EU traffic is now running partially blind." He said, "Google stopped conversion tracking."

If you do not enable No Consent Mode, it will lead to declining Google Ads performance.

He shared the email he recieved from Google which reads:

Dear Advertiser We have reviewed your account and found that the attached site(s)/app(s) do not comply with Google's EU User Consent Policy. Further to our previous correspondence, as a result of this ongoing non-compliance, we will now take action including disabling personalised and non-personalised ads, remarketing and conversion tracking functionality. We understand that you may still be working to bring your site(s)/app(s) into compliance. If this is the case, please contact us, we are here to help! For further details on the non-compliance identified and the steps required to come into compliance, please reach out by completing this form or reaching out to [email protected].

I suspect this is an EU thing only for now?

