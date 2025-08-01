Daily Search Forum Recap: August 1, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search rankings are heated again, they just do not calm down. Bing says to optimize for AI Search is to optimize for normal search. Google draws a parallel between the keywords meta tag and the new LLMS.txt file. Google Merchant knowledge panel changed promotions to deals. Google Shopping is testing a new sort-by button. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Yet Again
Guess what - another story on Google Search volatility and how it is heated and the chatter within the SEO industry is pretty high right now. We reported about it a lot during the Google June 2025 core update and after that core update and nope - it is not calming down yet.
Bing: Optimize For AI Search By Following SEO Guidelines
Fabrice Canel, long time Microsoft employee and the Bing Search Product Manager, said the way you optimize for AI Search is by following SEO guidelines. He echoed Google's statement that doing normal SEO works for AI Search.
Google: Easy To Draw Parallel Between Meta Keywords & LLMS.txt File
Google has been outspoken about not being a fan of the LLMS.txt file. Now, Gary Illyes from Google said it is a lot like the keywords meta tag in the early days and we all know how that went.
Google Merchant Knowledge Panel Deals Section Update
Google has replaced the promotions section in the merchant local knowledge panel with a deals section. There are still clipable coupons but it is renamed "Deals" instead of it saying "Promotions." There is also a new green percentage icon next to each deal.
Google Shopping Tests New Sort By Button Filter
Google is testing a sort by button filter at the top right of the Google Shopping interface. This is instead of Google putting the sort by on the left-hand bar, with all the other filters.
Piano At The Google Austin Office
Here is a photo of a piano at the Google office in Austin, Texas. This looks to be in some sort of cafe or lunch eating area. We've seen pianos at the Google offices before but here is a new one I have not seen.
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility, Search Live With Video, AI Mode Updates, Google Ads, Local & More
Google's search ranking volatility continues and continues, it is weird at this point. Google Search Live with video is finally rolling out. Google AI Mode added file uploads...
