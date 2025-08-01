Daily Search Forum Recap: August 1, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search rankings are heated again, they just do not calm down. Bing says to optimize for AI Search is to optimize for normal search. Google draws a parallel between the keywords meta tag and the new LLMS.txt file. Google Merchant knowledge panel changed promotions to deals. Google Shopping is testing a new sort-by button. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap today.

