Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search rankings are heated again, they just do not calm down. Bing says to optimize for AI Search is to optimize for normal search. Google draws a parallel between the keywords meta tag and the new LLMS.txt file. Google Merchant knowledge panel changed promotions to deals. Google Shopping is testing a new sort-by button. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Top 10 Content Marketing Tools , ReadWrite

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

OpenAI removes ChatGPT feature after private conversations leak to Google search, VentureBeat

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.