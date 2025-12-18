Daily Search Forum Recap: December 18, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's Danny Sullivan and John Mueller spoke about doing SEO for AI and how it is the same as for traditional search. Google Search Console's page indexing report is finally fixed. Google is rolling out Gemini 3 Flash to AI Mode and the Gemini app. Google fixed the two-month-long reviews-disappearing bug. Google added advice on setting a canonical link with JavaScript. Microsoft is testing underlines on Bing ads snippets.

