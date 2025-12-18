Daily Search Forum Recap: December 18, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's Danny Sullivan and John Mueller spoke about doing SEO for AI and how it is the same as for traditional search. Google Search Console's page indexing report is finally fixed. Google is rolling out Gemini 3 Flash to AI Mode and the Gemini app. Google fixed the two-month-long reviews-disappearing bug. Google added advice on setting a canonical link with JavaScript. Microsoft is testing underlines on Bing ads snippets.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google's Danny Sullivan & John Mueller On SEO For AI: It's The Same
    John Mueller from Google had Danny Sullivan from Google on the Search Off the Record podcast to talk about "Thoughts on SEO & SEO for AI." In short, they both said SEO for AI is the same as SEO for traditional search but then they got into it.
  • Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Now Up To Date
    After almost a month delay with the page indexing report within Google Search Console, the report is now back to its normal timeframe. This morning it was reading that the last updated date was November 21st. Now, it is reading December 14th, which is a normal delay for this report.
  • Gemini 3 Flash For Google AI Mode - Now Rolling Out
    Google is bringing Gemini 3 Flash to AI Mode, bringing much of Gemini 3's power without waiting too long - hence the "Flash" part of the name. Robby Stein from Google said, "Starting today, we're rolling it out globally in Search as the default model in AI Mode."
  • Google Reviews Disappearing Bug Reportedly Fixed
    Back in October, many businesses reported that reviews left on their Google Business Profiles were disappearing. It wasn't happening to every business, but it was widespread. Last night, I was told the bug had been fixed and that the reviews should be returning.
  • Google Updates JavaScript SEO Doc With Setting Canonical URL Advice
    Google updated its JavaScript SEO best practices document with a new section on how to set the canonial URL when using JavaScript. Google wrote, "The best way to set the canonical URL is to use HTML, but if you have to use JavaScript, make sure that you always set the canonical URL to the same value as the original HTML."
  • Microsoft Tests Underlines In Bing Ad Description Snippets
    Microsoft is also testing underlining the text of the Bing Ads search snippets and descriptions. I am not sure if those underlined words are links or not but I assume so.
  • Googlers Playing Mahjong
    Here is a photo of a bunch of Googlers playing Mahjong (Mahj) at the Boulder, Colorado office. It says it is the Boulder Women at Google group.

