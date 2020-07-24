Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Update, Mobile-First Indexing Deadline, Twitter Is Back, Google Breaks Again & Apple Ranking Factors

It looks like you all need some relaxation, so this week I took you to the beach - not that I ever go to beaches but hey, it is a green screen. In the search news, it seems like we have a Google search ranking update yesterday and today, July 23rd and 24th - it is not confirmed yet. I covered the expected new that Google has pushed off its deadline for mobile-first indexing from September 2020 to March 2021. Google has reenabled the Twitter carousel in the search results after removing them last week. Google had a big bug with navigational and site queries. Apple posted its search ranking factors and an updated Applebot help document. Bing created a WordPress plugin so you can quickly integrate your WordPress site with its URL submission API. WordPress has finally added XML Sitemaps in its core in version 5.5 after a year of working on it. Google Search Console performance reports has a new news filter. Google Search Console coverage report had this weird indexing issue notice. GoogleBot will continue to pass its user agent, no matter what Chrome does. Google launched a new mortgage search feature box. Google is testing search refinement features when you scroll. Google is showing a lot of images for some queries for some reason. Google’s local algorithm weighs business names too highly, Google said it is working on this issue. Google My Business seems to have launched a subscription model for upgrading your profile. Google My Business is sending out notifications for duplicate listings. Google can show two phone numbers in your local panel. Google Ads Editor launched version 1.4 with recommendations and much more. Google Shopping shows materials in the web search box. Buy on Google is now commission free and even integrates with PayPal and Shopify. Microsoft Advertising lets you use ShutterStock images for free in your ads. Google Ads is banning COVID-19 dangerous and derogatory ads. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

