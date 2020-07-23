Google Search Console Coverage Report - Experiencing Indexing Issues Notice

Jul 23, 2020 • 6:57 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
If you login to Google Search Console, click on your coverage report, you will see a new message at the top of the page. It has a blue background and reads "we're currently experiencing indexing issues (started July 14, 2020)." The learn more goes no where useful and it is confusing as to what indexing issue this is about.

Here is a screen shot I took just a bit ago:

Here are some others on Twitter asking about this:

I am not aware of an indexing issue on that date from Google.

I am trying to find out more.

Update: Right after publishing this, I refreshed the page and the notice is gone. Maybe it was a typo?

Update 2: Gary Illyes from Google said "we fixed it" but I am trying to find out what was fixed, the notice or the indexing issue?

Update 3: John Mueller from Google said this was a result of a delay in Search Console reporting:

Update 4: Oh, and as you can see, the report hasn't been updated in a while. Google is and has been aware of this for a while now, I assume they are working on it. It is not uncommon for these reports to get stuck.

Update 5: More clarity on this message:

