Google Search Console Coverage Report - Experiencing Indexing Issues Notice

If you login to Google Search Console, click on your coverage report, you will see a new message at the top of the page. It has a blue background and reads "we're currently experiencing indexing issues (started July 14, 2020)." The learn more goes no where useful and it is confusing as to what indexing issue this is about.

Here is a screen shot I took just a bit ago:

Here are some others on Twitter asking about this:

Search console coverage showing below message



We're currently experiencing indexing issue (Started Jul 14, 2020)



We are not experiencing indexing issue. Is there any issue?@googlewmc @rustybrick @g33konaut @JohnMu pic.twitter.com/x4eZbSMfBJ — Nishu Kadian (@nishu_kadian) July 23, 2020

#GSC currently experiencing indexing issue (Started Jul 14, 2020)

It is showing from 14th july but it was not at that time and not experiencing indexing issue@rustybrick @dannysullivan @googlewmc pic.twitter.com/UULoEObawf — Satendra (@IM_Satendra) July 23, 2020

Getting below message in coverage report:



We're currently experiencing indexing issue (Started Jul 14, 2020)@googlewmc please help pic.twitter.com/QiSdPWtDvH — Ankur Kulshrestha (@ankurestha) July 23, 2020

Hii @googlewmc @JohnMu @g33konaut

Coverage section showing this type of message

"We're currently experiencing indexing issue (Started Jul 14, 2020)"

What does it mean?

I hope that you can help me.🙂 — Malaykumar Sojitra (@Malaykumar__23) July 23, 2020

I am not aware of an indexing issue on that date from Google.

I am trying to find out more.

Update: Right after publishing this, I refreshed the page and the notice is gone. Maybe it was a typo?

Update 2: Gary Illyes from Google said "we fixed it" but I am trying to find out what was fixed, the notice or the indexing issue?

we fixed it — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) July 23, 2020

Update 3: John Mueller from Google said this was a result of a delay in Search Console reporting:

Console of course :) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 23, 2020

Update 4: Oh, and as you can see, the report hasn't been updated in a while. Google is and has been aware of this for a while now, I assume they are working on it. It is not uncommon for these reports to get stuck.

When it's done. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 23, 2020

Update 5: More clarity on this message:

no. we fixed the message — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) July 23, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.