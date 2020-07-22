Bing URL Submissions Plugin To Get Your WordPress Content Indexed Fast

Bing announced a new WordPress plugin that integrates your WordPress site with the Bing Webmaster Tools URL submission API. In short, the plugin looks for new and updated content and automatically submits it to Bing for fast indexing.

Most of you who run larger CMS platforms probably have already integrated your sites with the Bing Webmaster Tools URL submission API. I did here, took an hour or so to get live. But if you do not have the technical capabilities of doing so, you can just grab this WordPress plugin that is powered and supported by the Bing team.

Bing said the Bing URL Submission Plugin for WordPress enables automated submission of URLs from WordPress sites to the Bing index. Once installed and configured with an API key obtained from Bing Webmaster portal, the plugin detects page creation/update in WordPress and automatically submits the URL behind the scenes ensuring that the site pages are always fresh in the Bing index.

This plugin also supports:

The ability to toggle the automatic submission feature on and off.

​Manually submit a URL to Bing Index.

View list of recent URL submissions from the plugin.

Retry any failed submissions from the recent submissions list.

Download recent URL submissions for analysis.

To install the plugin for log in to WordPress admin panel for your WordPress site. Then click on "Plugins > Add New". Search for "Bing URL Submissions Plugin" and click on install. Once installed, click on "Activate" to enable plugin. You will need an API key, to get that open the Bing URL Submissions plugin settings page by clicking on "Settings" link for the plugin. You should now be greeted with a prompt to enter API key. Enter your Bing Webmaster API key into the prompt in the plugin page. (You can obtain API key by following the instructions here. Ensure that your WordPress site is verified with Bing Webmaster).

We made super easy for all @WordPress webmasters to get their content indexed immediately at @bing. Enjoy this easy to use plug in.https://t.co/FoKon81Ryz — Fabrice Canel (@facan) July 21, 2020

