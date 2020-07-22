Google Ads Editor v1.4 Adds Recommendations, Local Campaigns & More

Google released version 1.4 of the Google Ads Editor. This comes a few months after version 1.3 was released. In version 1.4, Google added recommendations, local campaigns and much more.

NOTICE: There are bugs with version 1.4, so maybe hold off on upgrading. More details below, see the thread of complaints and when it is fixed, then upgrade.

Here is what is new:

Combined audiences : You can now edit combined audiences, which is a form of audience targeting. You won’t be able to create new combined audiences in Editor, but you can assign or remove them from campaigns and ad groups, similar to user lists and custom audiences.

: You can now edit combined audiences, which is a form of audience targeting. You won’t be able to create new combined audiences in Editor, but you can assign or remove them from campaigns and ad groups, similar to user lists and custom audiences. Location groups : You can now assign location groups to your campaigns in Editor.

: You can now assign location groups to your campaigns in Editor. Video Sequence campaigns : Editing of video ad sequence campaigns is now available. You can modify campaign settings, as well as existing ad groups and ads. You won't be able to create new ad groups and ads for your video ad sequence campaigns.

: Editing of video ad sequence campaigns is now available. You can modify campaign settings, as well as existing ad groups and ads. You won't be able to create new ad groups and ads for your video ad sequence campaigns. Recommendations : You can now apply account Recommendations in bulk using Editor.

: You can now apply account Recommendations in bulk using Editor. Local campaigns : Local campaigns are now available in Editor.

: Local campaigns are now available in Editor. Improved Errors: Editor will display improved messages and link to a helpful article for some of the post commonly received errors at time of posting.

Google also deprecated accelerated delivery, accelerated ad delivery is no longer available in Google Ads, and all budgets will now use standard delivery. The accelerated ad delivery field has been removed from Editor.

Recommendations

Here is what the new recommendations section looks like where the recommendations provide customized suggestions to help improve your campaigns' performance. To make it easier for you to implement these suggestions at scale, you can now review and apply recommendations across accounts in Google Ads Editor.

Recommendations in Editor are sorted by type, making it easy for you to understand both where and how many recommendations can be applied in your account. For example, before applying the Responsive Search Ads recommendation, you can see how many accounts and campaigns could benefit from their implementation. After applying the Responsive Search Ads recommendation, you can view it alongside other Responsive Search Ads, and make adjustments to the new or existing ads.

I should add, there has been a number of complaints that this version is buggy and not working. See this thread at Google Ads Help - credit to @markbclicky.

Forum discussion at Twitter.