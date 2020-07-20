Google Ads To Ban Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dangerous & Derogatory Ads

Google announced late on Friday a new Google Ads policy around the coronavirus and COVID-19 as it related to its dangerous or derogatory content. Google will specifically ban ads that promote conspiracy theories around the virus. Google said it has updated the policy to "prohibit content that relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative, scientific consensus."

Those that violate the new policy will not see their accounts immediately suspended without prior warning. Google will issue a warning at least 7 days prior to any suspension of your account," Google said. Google did warn advertisers in general to "review this policy update to determine whether or not any of your ads fall in scope of the policy, and if so, remove those ads before August 18, 2020."

This goes into effect August 18, 2020. To learn more, see this help document.

