Daily Search Forum Recap: July 24, 2020

Jul 24, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Update On July 23rd & 24th
    I am seeing some early chatter and signals that there may be another, currently unconfirmed, Google search ranking algorithm update happening. It seems to have started yesterday, July 23rd and continuing throughout today, July 24th.
  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Update, Mobile-First Indexing Deadline, Twitter Is Back, Google Breaks Again & Apple Ranking Factors
    It looks like you all need some relaxation, so this week I took you to the beach - not that I ever go to beaches but hey, it is a green screen. In the search news, it seems like we have a Google search ranking update yesterday and today...
  • Google: Multiple Fact Checks Rich Results May Not Show In Search
    Google has updated its developer documentation to clarify that if you use multiple fact checks on a page it may not show up in the search results as rich results.
  • WordPress 5.5 With Google Sitemaps Integration In Its Core
    For over a year, Google said it is working with the WordPress team to build in to the core of WordPress the ability to generate XML Sitemaps. Well, now with WordPress 5.5 it is now out. Pascal Birchler from Google announced on WordPress.org "in WordPress 5.5, a new feature is being introduced that adds basic, extensible XML sitemaps functionality into WordPress core."
  • Buy on Google Now Commission Free & Adds PayPal and Shopify Options
    Google announced that it is making Buy on Google commission free. This comes after Google has made Google Shopping free both in Google Shopping and Google Search. Also, Google said retailers can use either PayPal and Shopify for payments and will support more in the future.
  • Google: Split Things Up When Revamping Your Web Site
    If you are tearing down your web site and rebuilding it completely from the ground up, you should expect a lot of search ranking fluctuations. If you want to control and track as much as you can on the SEO side, it is recommended you do it in stages and split the process up.
  • Google Search Displays Flight & Hotel COVID-19 Impact
    Google seems to be testing a new feature that shows the travel trends in a specific city. Google is showing the percentage of flights operating in that area and the percentage of hotels with availability. I am not sure if this is a COVID-19 feature or just a generic Google Travel feature.
  • Google Search Console Adds Share Report Feature
    Google Search Console has a new (I think it is new) button to let you share a report with someone else through a secure link. The share button is next to the export button on many of the reports. At the time I am writing this, I do not see the button but David Iwanow shared a screen shot on Twitter.
  • Photos Of Google Chicago Fire Pit
    We've covered a number of fire pits at Google offices including one inside the Google Chicago office. Here are numerous photos from different times from the rooftop fire pit at the Google Chicago offi

