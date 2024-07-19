Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Coming, Ranking Volatility, Bye Search Notes, AI Overviews, Ads & More

Jul 19, 2024 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Google said that the next Google core update should be coming in the coming weeks. Google had some search ranking volatility, an unconfirmed Google update, around July 18th. Google said it will host more creator meetings. Google Search Notes is coming to an end this month. Google is testing AI Overviews for Workspace accounts and in the UK. Google barely shows Reddit and Quora in the AI Overviews anymore. Google may have an AI generated content score for sites. A public company lowered its earnings forecasts because of the Google site reputation abuse policy. Google said removing your disavow list should not make you worry. Google URL shortener links will stop serving in a year, resulting in billions of links and redirects to all 404. Google is testing AI-organized local search results pages. Google may be rolling out more 3D and AR images in Search. Google Merchant Center Next is rolling out to all merchants. Merchant Center Next now also supports supplemental feeds. Google knowledge panels are testing store rating reviews. Google Search chat feature for local businesses no longer works. Google Ads changed broad match to intent match in Japan. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: Wix Studio lets digital marketing agencies get all of the benefits Wix has to offer from best-in-class SEO capabilities to 99% up-time with the added value of an extensive client and team management system baked right into the platform.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Coming, Ranking Volatility, Bye Search Notes, AI Overviews, Ads &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 19, 2024

Jul 19, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Coming, Ranking Volatility, Bye Search Notes, AI Overviews, Ads & More

Jul 19, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Billions Of Google goo.gl URLs Will No Longer Work

Jul 19, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: ccTLDs & Language Do Help You Rank A Little Better In Local Country Region

Jul 19, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's On Knowing If Your SEO Team Is Doing Their Job

Jul 19, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Next Gains Support For Supplemental Feeds

Jul 19, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Billions Of Google goo.gl URLs Will No Longer Work
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: July 19, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.