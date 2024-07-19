For the original iTunes version, click here.

Google said that the next Google core update should be coming in the coming weeks. Google had some search ranking volatility, an unconfirmed Google update, around July 18th. Google said it will host more creator meetings. Google Search Notes is coming to an end this month. Google is testing AI Overviews for Workspace accounts and in the UK. Google barely shows Reddit and Quora in the AI Overviews anymore. Google may have an AI generated content score for sites. A public company lowered its earnings forecasts because of the Google site reputation abuse policy. Google said removing your disavow list should not make you worry. Google URL shortener links will stop serving in a year, resulting in billions of links and redirects to all 404. Google is testing AI-organized local search results pages. Google may be rolling out more 3D and AR images in Search. Google Merchant Center Next is rolling out to all merchants. Merchant Center Next now also supports supplemental feeds. Google knowledge panels are testing store rating reviews. Google Search chat feature for local businesses no longer works. Google Ads changed broad match to intent match in Japan. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: Wix Studio lets digital marketing agencies get all of the benefits Wix has to offer from best-in-class SEO capabilities to 99% up-time with the added value of an extensive client and team management system baked right into the platform.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!