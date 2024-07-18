Google Merchant Center Next Coming To All Merchants

Jul 18, 2024 - 7:21 am
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Woman Merchant Warehouse Google Logo

Google announced that Google Merchant Center Next, the updated version of Google Merchant Center it announced at Google Marketing Live in 2023, is now coming to all merchants this month. Google has already begun notifying merchants and advertisers of this via email and will continue to do so over the month.

Google posted on X and wrote, "Merchant Center Next, which was announced at GML 2023, has already started rolling out for new users and for many existing ones." "Starting this July, it is finally coming to all merchant accounts, with a refreshed user interface, reinvented complex features and new experiences. Users still on the classic Merchant Center are currently being notified when the new experience is ready for them," Google added.

Merchant Center Next is an updated, “fresher” user interface for Merchant Center, simplifying our platform for businesses to manage how their products show up on Google. Merchant Center Next is easier to use, lets you control how your products appear across Google, and gives you valuable insights about your business, products, and market. We’ll continue to build more features and improvements into this redesigned experience, Google wrote.

Menachem Ani posted some screenshots of the communication he received about this a few days ago on X:

Google Merchant Center Email

Also, make sure to read Anu Adegbola's Why advertisers aren’t happy about Google Merchant Center Next.

Ready or not, here it comes.

Forum discussion at X.

 

