Google Merchant Center Next now finally supports supplemental feed/source support. Google promised us this would come early this year, but it didn't happen until early Q3 of 2024. That being said, feed rules still do not seem to be supported yet by Google Merchant Center Next and that was also promised by now.

This is important because Google is moving everyone to Merchant Center Next soon.

In December 2023, Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said on X, it is coming. "Support for rules & supplemental feeds is coming early next year & we know they're important to many," she wrote. "We won't invite merchants using these features to migrate until they're available in GMC Next," she added.

Mike Ryan noticed a new help document that says supplemental feeds are now supported. Mike wrote on X, hat tip to Kirk Williams, hat tip to Menachem Ani that it is here:

Wowza. Google DID recently add supplemental feed/source support to Next. That’s huge! 🙌🙌🙌🙌 #ppcchat https://t.co/aWOS2lhVYJ — Kirk Williams (@PPCKirk) July 15, 2024

Looks like they recently added supplemental feeds to GMC nNext. Hoping they add feed rules soon! https://t.co/ck5tNh78oG — Menachem Ani - Google Ads 🎯 (@MenachemAni) July 18, 2024

Supplemental product data sources allow you to apply your attribute rules and supplemental Content API feeds to multiple sub-accounts at the same time. When you set up a supplemental product data source, your product data will only be updated when the supplemental product data sources contain IDs that are in a primary product data source.

So this was a big thing missing from Google Merchant Center Next that was in the original version of Google Merchant Center.

Kirk Williams just posted a nice how to on this, check it out over here.

Forum discussion at X.