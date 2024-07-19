Google Merchant Center Next Gains Support For Supplemental Feeds

Jul 19, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Woman Business Owner Google Logo Store

Google Merchant Center Next now finally supports supplemental feed/source support. Google promised us this would come early this year, but it didn't happen until early Q3 of 2024. That being said, feed rules still do not seem to be supported yet by Google Merchant Center Next and that was also promised by now.

This is important because Google is moving everyone to Merchant Center Next soon.

In December 2023, Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said on X, it is coming. "Support for rules & supplemental feeds is coming early next year & we know they're important to many," she wrote. "We won't invite merchants using these features to migrate until they're available in GMC Next," she added.

Mike Ryan noticed a new help document that says supplemental feeds are now supported. Mike wrote on X, hat tip to Kirk Williams, hat tip to Menachem Ani that it is here:

Supplemental product data sources allow you to apply your attribute rules and supplemental Content API feeds to multiple sub-accounts at the same time. When you set up a supplemental product data source, your product data will only be updated when the supplemental product data sources contain IDs that are in a primary product data source.

So this was a big thing missing from Google Merchant Center Next that was in the original version of Google Merchant Center.

Kirk Williams just posted a nice how to on this, check it out over here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Coming, Ranking Volatility, Bye Search Notes, AI Overviews, Ads &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 19, 2024

Jul 19, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Coming, Ranking Volatility, Bye Search Notes, AI Overviews, Ads & More

Jul 19, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Billions Of Google goo.gl URLs Will No Longer Work

Jul 19, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: ccTLDs & Language Do Help You Rank A Little Better In Local Country Region

Jul 19, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's On Knowing If Your SEO Team Is Doing Their Job

Jul 19, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Next Gains Support For Supplemental Feeds

Jul 19, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Local Panel: Search Products With Camera
Next Story: Google's On Knowing If Your SEO Team Is Doing Their Job

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.