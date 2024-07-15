Google May Be Rolling Out 3D/AR Images More Widely

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google 3d Glasses

Back in 2019, Google began testing and piloting showing 3D/AR or 360 images for products and other items in its search results. We even saw it being tested on desktop starting last year. Now it seems Google has rolled it out to more sites, even those sites that are not part of the pilot/beta rollout.

Glenn Gabe said on X that he noticed it showing up for one his clients that worked on AR/3D images but were not in the beta or pilot. He wrote, "We just started seeing those 3D objects show up in the SERPs. And these companies are NOT part of the beta that was set up a while ago."

I also see it showing up, even without the labels, for a lot of products in the search results:

Google 3d Images

Here are some screenshots from Glenn:

The new help documentation is here, as a reminder, Google dropped the AR/3D early adopter program in 2021.

Google first demonstrated view in 3D augmented reality images in the Google Search results back in 2019 and since then we have seen some retailers test it out and Google also use it for cute animals and other objects. But now it seems some core retailers, like Wayfair, is showing some of their products in 3D in Google Search.

Just a reminder, Google did come out with 3D/AR technical docs for developers but removed the docs and the program about a year later. A year ago, it seemed to expand in a big way.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Volatility, Indexing Bugs, Google Ads Broad Match Default &amp; YouTube SEO Tips - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 15, 2024

Jul 15, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google To Host More Creator Meetings

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests AI-Organized Local Search Results Page

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Report: Google AI Overviews Barely Showing Reddit Or Quora Citations Anymore

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google May Be Rolling Out 3D/AR Images More Widely

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Removing Massive Disavow Lists Should Not Worry You

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google: Removing Massive Disavow Lists Should Not Worry You
Next Story: Report: Google AI Overviews Barely Showing Reddit Or Quora Citations Anymore

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.