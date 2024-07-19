Daily Search Forum Recap: July 19, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's URL shortener will stop working in a year and all those billions of links / redirects will vanish. Google says ccTLDs do help a little for ranking. Google gave advice on how to know if your SEO team is doing good. Google Merchant Center Next now supports supplemental feeds. Google local lets you search by product with your camera. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

