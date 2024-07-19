Daily Search Forum Recap: July 19, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's URL shortener will stop working in a year and all those billions of links / redirects will vanish. Google says ccTLDs do help a little for ranking. Google gave advice on how to know if your SEO team is doing good. Google Merchant Center Next now supports supplemental feeds. Google local lets you search by product with your camera. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Billions Of Google goo.gl URLs Will No Longer Work
Google announced that it will stop serving the Google URL Shortener, so any URL that was set up to redirect using goo.gl, which Google stopped supporting adding new ones back in 2019, will also stop serving.
-
Google's On Knowing If Your SEO Team Is Doing Their Job
Google's John Mueller laid out a few ways to determine if your SEO team is doing the actual work they promised to deliver. While trusting your SEO team is important, John said you can also do the following to ensure the SEO team is doing their job.
-
Google Merchant Center Next Gains Support For Supplemental Feeds
Google Merchant Center Next now finally supports supplemental feed/source support. Google promised us this would come early this year, but it didn't happen until early Q3 of 2024. That being said, feed rules still do not seem to be supported yet by Google Merchant Center Next and that was also promised by now.
-
Google: ccTLDs & Language Do Help You Rank A Little Better In Local Country Region
Gary Illyes from Google said in the latest Google SEO office hours that using a ccTLD and the localized language on your page and website does help you rank a little better in the localized/regional version of Google. So if you want to rank better in Google in Korea, using a ccTLd such as .kr helps a little and using Korean text on your page helps even more.
-
Google Local Panel: Search Products With Camera
Google is testing showing a button in some local panels, some Google Business Profiles, that reads "Search Products With Camera." This seems to be related to Google Lens and the new multisearch features.
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Coming, Ranking Volatility, Bye Search Notes, AI Overviews, Ads & More
Google said that the next Google core update should be coming in the coming weeks. Google had some search ranking volatility, an unconfirmed Google update, around July 18th. Google said it will host more creator...
-
Google Monetization Vest Found At Goodwill Store
Nick Turner, a Senior technology editor at Bloomberg, shared a photo of his "amazing find" at the local Goodwill store. It is a Google vest that says "MONETIZATION" on the back.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Also these do something new with dynamically changing the GBP that is on the side and is sticky scroll. They just CANT stop with the competitor stuff LOL., Anthony Higman on X
- Noticed that expired domains are surging again in Google's Search Results. Will be updating my X article about expired domains this weekend to include more expired domains. Also during June 2024 Spam Update last month I noticed, Gagan Ghotra on X
- You can now replicate the browser's collection order for events exported to BigQuery with new fields in the Event export tables. The new fields are: batch_page_id batch_ordering_id batch_event_index Learn m, Google Analytics on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft Advertising introduces Performance Max brand lists
- Google under investigation in Italy over user consent practices
- Survey: Search marketers less happy with their jobs vs. last year
- AI and Google advertising: What’s next?
- 3 ways to add a human touch to AI-generated content
- Baidu vs. Google: Navigating the SEO landscape in 2024
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Some ad tech vendors are pulling back from Google's Privacy Sandbox amid uncertainty, Digiday
- What marketers need to know about Google Analytics 4, eMarketer
Industry & Business
- Google announces the Coalition for Secure AI, Google Blog
- OpenAI Has Talked to Broadcom About Developing New AI Chip, The Information
- Schiff Demands Answers from Google Regarding Misleading AI Overview Feature, Congressman Adam Schiff
- The biggest names in AI have teamed up to promote AI security, The Verge
Links & Content Marketing
- The Best New Metric for Marketers Since SEO Came Along, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps adds incident reports on Apple CarPlay, 9to5Google
- Travel Places Sites, Mapquest's Demise, Prime Day Mania, Near Media
- Google Maps cuts prices by 70% for developers after Ola Maps’ free offering, Entrackr
Mobile & Voice
- Apple just announced the next slate of Vision Pro immersive experiences, The Verge
- Google Assistant on iPhone: What can it do that Siri can't?, Pocket Lint
SEO
- Half the world votes in 2024. Our guide to election SEO, SEO For Journalism
- How to Get Search Traffic Without Ranking for Anything, Ahrefs
- HubSpot’s SERP Secrets: How The HubSpot Blog Is Combatting SERP Volatility, Hubspot
- IndexWatch Q2 2024: Winning & Losing Domains, SISTRIX
- What is Search Experience Optimization (SXO)?, Yoast
PPC
- 4 Ways PPC and SEO Can Work Together (And When They Can’t), Ahrefs
- An Essential How to Guide to Writing Impactful PPC Headlines, PPC Hero
- Can you use Meta for effective B2B paid advertising?, Hallam
- Here's How to Add Supplemental Feeds and Feed Rules in Google Merchant Center Next, ZATO Marketing
Search Features
Other Search
- Answer: How can we find the best way to track developments in AI?, SearchReSearch
- Google URL Shortener links will no longer be available, Google Developers Blog
- GPT-4o mini, Simon Willison
- OpenAI 4o mini model announced, CNBC
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.