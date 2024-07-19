Daily Search Forum Recap: July 19, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's URL shortener will stop working in a year and all those billions of links / redirects will vanish. Google says ccTLDs do help a little for ranking. Google gave advice on how to know if your SEO team is doing good. Google Merchant Center Next now supports supplemental feeds. Google local lets you search by product with your camera. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

The Best New Metric for Marketers Since SEO Came Along, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google, Team USA and NBCUniversal announce Paris Games partnership, Google Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.