Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Update, Twitter Blocked Google, Bing Removed From ChatGPT & More SEO, PPC and Analytics News

This morning, we are seeing significant movement with the Google search results ranking and algorithm. Twitter blocked unregistered users from seeing tweets, which blocked Googlebot and resulted in huge drops in Google Search traffic but a few days later, Twitter fixed it. Bing Chat improved its efficiency and dropped latency by 25%. OpenAI disabled the Bing Search feature in ChatGPT due to paywall issues. Bing Chat will add a way not to search the web for answers. Google said it would work up new ideas for robots.txt that might work better for generative AI technology. Google Search Generative Experience can show local store inventory. Google is testing showing author names in the top stories carousel. I posted the monthly Google webmaster report. Google said no ranking factor compensates for missing relevance. Google said /blog or not, it doesn’t matter and it doesn’t say Google is wrong. Edits you make to your Google Local Service Ads hours will show up in Google Business Profiles in 24 hours. Google Merchant Center is rolling out automated discounts. Google Ads Editor version 2.4 is now out. Google Ads will remove examples from the legal requirements policies. Google Analytics UA3 is still collecting data for some but for how much longer. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

