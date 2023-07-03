Bing Chat Improves Efficiency & Reduces Latency Issues By 25%

Bing Chat has made some big efficiency improvements and reduced latency issues for some queries by 25%. Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing, said on Twitter, "yesterday we released a completely reworked backend for inner monologue, reducing time to first token by ~25%, and, far more importantly, making latency more stable, reducing spikes."

He shared this chart showing the reduction:

Michael Schechter from Bing added on Twitter, "These type of changes often don’t make the blog, but represent a ton of work and a significant improvement to the overall experience."

Finally, it seems Bing posted about this improvement on its blog post on Friday, saying, "We shipped performance improvements that have reduced latency spikes for certain chat answers."

Forum discussion at Twitter.