Edits To Your Local Service Ads Will Update Your Google Business Profile

Jul 6, 2023
Business Owner Store Google Logo

Now when you update your business hours, and maybe other information, on your Google Local Service Ads, those updates will be synced up with your Google Business Profiles within 24 hours.

Ben Fisher shared a screenshot on Twitter of the Google Local Service Ads hours screen that said, "Edits made to your ad will update your Google Business Profile too." It goes on to say, "It usually takes 24 hours to see updated hours on Google."

Here is part of that screenshot:

So you shouldn't have to update both your LSAs and Google Business Profiles. Plus, it looks like these two platforms may be getting closer together.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

