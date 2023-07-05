Google Ads Editor Version 2.4 Gains Multi-Account Overview, Google Drive Integration & More

Google has released version 2.4 of the Google Ads Editor, this comes 14 weeks since version 2.3 was released in March 2023. The new version gains video asset library, multi-account overview, Google Drive integration, scheduled posts, editable product groups and listing groups and more.

Here is the full list of changes you can expect in version 2.4 of Google Ads Editor.

Video Asset Library

All of the videos used in the account can now be found in the video asset library. You can find the video asset library by going to Shared Library > Asset Library > Videos. You can also implement video picker and display meta data for each video.

Implement video picker: A searchable list of videos is already used in the account and available to be added to ads.

Display metadata for each video: Thumbnail, title, channel name, and duration.

Multi-account overview

The “Overview” tab now shows a summary across multiple accounts. Previously, it could only show one account at a time.

Google Drive integration

With Google Drive integration, Editor now supports export to or import from Google Drive. You can also share files in Drive with other users. Note, Google Sheets are not supported in this release.

Scheduled Post

You can now schedule your posts for a specified time.

Editable product groups and listing groups

Product groups and listing groups can now be added and modified within Editor, in a dialog that makes it easier to view and maintain their tree-like structure for campaigns using Merchant Center product feeds. Previously, the only way to manipulate product groups and listing groups was via CSV import.

One YouTube Network

All Video campaigns now target YouTube Search and YouTube Video networks, so these options are removed from Editor. Only the Video Partners setting remains.

Video enhancement opt-out

A setting to enable or disable video enhancements for Video campaigns.

Download

“Download” (previously known as “Get recent changes”) allows you to download previously downloaded campaigns, item types, and optimize downloaded data or the combination of all 3 choices. You can also schedule downloading a campaign or other item types.

Also, Google Ads Editor 2.3 deprecated the "Updated validations for geo targeting / exclusion methods." This is the Area Of Interest ("People interested in your locations") geo targeting method is mostly deprecated. It’s only allowed for Discovery campaigns. In addition, the Don't care ("People in or interested in...") exclusion method is disallowed in Search, Display, Shopping, and Performance Max.

