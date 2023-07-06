Google Merchant Center Automated Discounts Fully Live

Google Merchant Center seems to be rolling out its old beta feature named automated discounts. Automated discounts helps retailers automatically discount their product prices based on multiple real-time signals, Google explained.

Emmanuel Flossie reported that after three years of testing this feature as a beta, it is "finally released" to the public. " The fundamental purpose of Automated Discounts is to optimize your conversion rates and save you significant time that would otherwise be spent manually analyzing data to determine the most advantageous discounts," he said.

This is a screenshot from Emmanuel of the feature in Merchant Center:

There are a lot of technical requirements to get this going, they are listed over here.

As explained, the automated discounts feature introduces an attribute called "auto_pricing_min_price" to set the minimum discount price for your products and which products can apply the automated discount.

