Daily Search Forum Recap: July 7, 2023

Google's search results are on fire, but yet, still no confirmed update from Google. Google is working on a new robots.txt protocol that works better with generative AI. Google is testing a deals carousel. Bing is testing branded side labels in the search results. And Google has player ratings and lineups. Plus, check out the weekly SEO video recap that sums up the week in search.
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update & Volatility Super Heated
I am really trying to not cover the Google search ranking volatility and not report on another Google search ranking update but today things got super heated again. And don't get me wrong, the Google search results have been very heated for over a month but today, things spiked above those new normal levels.
- Google To Work On Complementary Robots.txt Protocols For AI & More
Google announced last night that it is looking to develop a complementary protocol to the 30-year-old robots.txt protocol. This is because of all the new generative AI technologies Google and other companies are releasing.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Update, Twitter Blocked Google, Bing Removed From ChatGPT & More SEO, PPC and Analytics News
This morning, we are seeing significant movement with the Google search results ranking and algorithm. Twitter blocked unregistered users from seeing tweets, which blocked Googlebot and resulted in huge drops in Google Search traffic but a few days later...
- Google Search Deals Carousel & Product Grid Formats
Google Search can show deals in both a product carousel format and a product grid-type of format. Some of these I think were somewhat showcased last November but over time, they may evolve.
- Bing Tests Search Result Listing Branded Side Labels
Bing is now testing showing branded side labels next to each search result listing. We saw earlier more basic side labels and before that branded side bars for some search queries. I am also seeing favicons on the side of the snippets. Bing is always very busy testing these things.
- Google Search Player Ratings & Compare Lineups
If you do some sports-related queries, sometimes, Google Search will let you rate the players and then see how those players line up against each other based on their ratings.
- Google Ireland Dance Class On International Music Day
Here is a photo of the Google dance class from the Google Dublin, Ireland office all together on International Music Day from June 21st.
- In preparation for Chrome’s deprecation of third-party cookies for 1% of users in January 2024, Google’s ads platforms will continue to integrate the Privacy Sandbox APIs, to provide you with durable solutions., Google Ads on Twitter
- "Make pages for users, not for search engines." -- Google, 2002 Our good advice then remains the same over two decades later. To succeed in Google Search, focus on people-first content., Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- Blog hidden behind JS search : TechSEO, Reddit
- Occasionally I see questions about sites on http://something.xx.com ("xx" is often a country code). In that case, "something" is a *subdomain* on the site "http://xx.com". It is *not* a separate domain, it's not a CCTLD, it's seen as a part of "http://xx., John Mueller on Twitter
- Google to explore alternatives to robots.txt in wake of generative AI and other emerging technologies
- 8 Twitter alternatives marketers need to know about
- Google ranks AI-generated ‘Star Wars’ article lacking E-E-A-T
- Unicorn sightings: The people who love Google Analytics 4 and why
- How to combine Excel and AI for keyword research
- Beyond keywords: How entities impact modern SEO strategies
- Demystifying Google Analytics 4 Event Tracking: A Comprehensive Tutorial, WordStream
- Essential GA4 Events for Optimizing Your SaaS Marketing Funnel, Databox Blog
- GA4 Cross-Domain Tracking: A Google Analytics 4 Guide, Measure Minds Group
- List of SEOs worth following on Threads, Lidia Infante
- Tracked: 6,773 Google and Meta news payments, Press Gazette
- Google, Facebook to Restrict Canadian News. What to Know and How to Find News in Canada, CNET
- Reinforcing our commitment to online safety in Singapore, Google Blog
- 23+ Content Marketing Skills You Need, Content Marketing Institute
- Thin Content Shock: Are You Making This Deadly Mistake? Learn How to Avoid Google's Wrath!, Sterling Sky Inc
- Apple Car will have a superb Spatial Audio sound system, AppleInsider
- The FTC wants to put a ban on fake reviews, The Verge
- Why Google’s video verification process is a huge headache for legitimate businesses, DAC
- Inside Google’s Efforts to Develop Custom Chip for Pixel, The Information
- Xreal Air AR glasses deliver spatial computing today with your Mac or iPhone, AppleInsider
- Apple Vision Pro Headset to Launch in US Stores by Appointment, Bloomberg
- You could soon beta test upcoming updates for the Google Pixel Watch, Android Police
- ChatGPT for B2B SEO: A 2-star review, Wix SEO Hub
- Don’t Call It a Throwback: 20 Years of SEO & Search Engine Journal [Podcast], Search Engine Journal
- Image and Location Auto-migration August 2023, Google Ads Developer Blog
- PPC & SEO: How to Collaborate to Improve Search Marketing ROI, Amsive Digital
- GPT-4 API general availability and deprecation of older models in the Completions API, OpenAI
- The eternal Google search for truth, Financial Times
