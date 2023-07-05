Bing Chat To Allow You Not To Search The Web (No-Search)

Bing Chat will be adding a feature to tell it not to search the web for an answer. Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing Search at Microsoft, said on Twitter, "#nosearch is coming" when asked if Bing Chat can exclude web search results from the answers.

So in the future, you should be able to tell Bing Chat not to search the web to give you an answer.

Why would you want to do this? Well, for coding, math and other questions where searching the web does not always add value. If you just want it to help you code or to help you answer a math problem, why do you need it to search the web?

Here are those tweets:

Yes, official #nosearch support is coming soon — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) July 4, 2023

I guess the prompt will be [nosearch]?

