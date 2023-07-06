Google Ads To Remove Examples From Legal Requirements Policies

Next month, Google Ads will remove the examples it provides in its Google Ads Legal Requirements policy. Google posted that on August 7, 2023, it will no longer list examples on the page.

Google wrote, "Google Ads Legal Requirements policy will be updated on August 7, 2023. Examples will no longer be listed on this page."

Even with the examples being removed, Google expects you to comply with these abstract and sometimes confusing policies. Google wrote, "This update does not alter advertisers’ responsibility to ensure that their ads comply with all local laws and regulations of any area their ads target, in addition to the standard Google Ads policies."

"This update also does not alter Google’s enforcement of this policy," Google added.

Here is a screenshot of one section with examples from that page, those will be removed next month:

I guess Google doesn't want advertising citing these examples to defend themselves against policy disputes.

