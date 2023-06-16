Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Fluctuations, Perspectives Filter, SGE Business Profiles, Bard With Lens, Bing Chat Visual & More

This week, we had yet another pretty hot and unconfirmed Google search ranking update in the middle of the week. Google finally launched that perspectives filter in the mobile US search results. Google updated its Search Generative Experience to use data from reviews and photos within Google Business Profiles. Google now lets you virtually try on clothing. Google Bard will support Google Lens, and Google Lens can detect skin conditions. Bing Chat now supports voice search on desktop. Bing Chat is also testing visual search features. Google launched a new search quality form to report spam and more. Google Search Console improved its indexing reporting. Google Search Console breadcrumb report may now show more errors. The Conch House founders told their story of how they spammed Google and made close to a million dollars. Google Ads launched a new design in the advertiser console. Google AdSense now finally integrates with Google Analytics 4. Google Merchant Center is testing new checkout buttons. Google Merchant Center released its product data specification updates for 2023. Google Ads broad match keyword campaign setting tests dropping other match types. Google Maps for iOS now has a business tab. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

