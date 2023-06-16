Daily Search Forum Recap: June 16, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Maps for iOS added the "business" tab. Google's Gary Illyes explained how Google handles 103 server HTTP status codes. Google Merchant Center updated its product data specification for 2023. Google Business Profiles products are not going away, said Google. Google Ads has an opt in to use media from Google Business Profiles. I also posted the weekly SEO video recap, check it out and have a good weekend.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How to Build an Analytics Team: Managing Digital Analysts, Measure Minds Group

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Google takes legal action to stop fake review scams, Google Blog

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.