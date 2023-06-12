Bing Chat On Desktop Now Supports Voice Inputs

Bing Chat's desktop interface now supports voice inputs. That means you can click on the microphone icon in the search box and speak your question.

This was a feature Microsoft added to the Bing mobile app in late February and now it is available in the desktop interface.

In fact, Bing Chat can also speak back the answers using text-to-speech.

Here is what it looks like:

Supported languages include English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin, with more languages on the was, Microsoft said.

Forum discussion at Twitter.