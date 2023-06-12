Bing Chat On Desktop Now Supports Voice Inputs

Jun 12, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (2) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Bing Robot Microphone

Bing Chat's desktop interface now supports voice inputs. That means you can click on the microphone icon in the search box and speak your question.

This was a feature Microsoft added to the Bing mobile app in late February and now it is available in the desktop interface.

In fact, Bing Chat can also speak back the answers using text-to-speech.

Here is what it looks like:

Bing Chat Desktop Voice

Supported languages include English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin, with more languages on the was, Microsoft said.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Console Improved Video Indexing Reporting
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus