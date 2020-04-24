Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Algorithm Update, Google Shopping Is Free, Question Hub & Search Tips For COVID-19

Today is the 8th anniversary of the Google Penguin update and we have a special theme at the Search Engine Roundtable. In the news, there looks like there was a Google search algorithm ranking update on April 16th. Google Shopping is now free, at least on the shopping tab. Google is testing a question box, the question hub, in the US for COVID-19 related queries. We saw a possible invite to a content creator for this on Search Console. Google is also testing search tips for when Google can’t find great matches. Google fixed an indexing bug on Tuesday night. Bing said indexing your XML sitemap won’t cause issues for Bing to discover your URLs. Google said it can’t help it’s internal SEO team with SEO questions. Google said limit your HREFLANG implementations and doing too many headers is a waste of time specifically for SEO. Google said the Search Console performance reports try to filter out automated queries. Google is testing a new how-to schema rich results interface. Google continues to test favicons in the desktop results. Google is testing that three bar search interface. Google is testing three columns of searches related to. Google Ads is requiring advertisers to verify their businesses. Google Call Ads is now showing a visit website links. Google Local Service Ads adds COVID-19 related options. Google My Business offers free business posters with COVID-19 messaging. Bing Places now supports GoFundMe links. And I posted a vlog this week with Ari Nahmani on hyperlocal SEO and e-commerce. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

