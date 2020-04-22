Yesterday's Google Indexing Issue Seems Resolved

Yesterday afternoon I reported on Search Engine Land that Google seemed to be having issues indexing new content. This was maybe for an hour or two, where if you published new content, Google would not index or show it in the search results. Based on my tracking, this lasted about two hours and Google fixed whatever issue there was.

i showed some examples of new content being published within an hour that Google was not indexing or showing in the Google search results. Now Google seems to be indexing new and fresh content within minutes, like it normally does for news sites.

Here is a piece of content published here, indexed within minutes:

Here is Danny Sullivan from Google saying he will pass on this issue to the team:

I'll pass it on — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) April 21, 2020

In any event, Google has had several cases of this last year but maybe one this year that was not serious.

Forum discussion at Twitter.