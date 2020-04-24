Google Call Ads Supports Visit Website Link

Google Ads made a small tweak or two to the call only ads. First, call only ads are now known as call ads - Google removed the "only." With that, Google also now has an option to show a "visit website" link in those Google call ads.

Here is what Google added to those Google Call Ads:

Google said this is aimed to "give your customers more flexibility in how they connect with your business, you can now include an optional "Visit website" link with your call-only ads."

The "Visit website" link expands your call ad, giving you greater visibility on the search results page. By tapping on the "Visit website" link in your ad, your customers will be taken directly to your site. Taps on the headline will still lead to a call. If your business relies on phone calls for new sales, you'll get fewer accidental calls and more qualified leads. In addition, you can now engage consumers who may only be interested in visiting your site, and may not have previously interacted with your brand.

"To get started with the optional “Visit website” link, include a Final URL when creating new call ads. If you have existing call ads, add a Final URL to start taking advantage of the website link," Google added.

