Google Ads Verification Program Required For All Advertisers

Google announced that is now requiring all advertisers "to complete a verification program in order to buy ads" on the Google Ads network. Google announced something similar last month, but now it seems to be activating this for all advertisers.

Google said advertisers will need to submit personal identification, business incorporation documents or other information that proves who they are and the country in which they operate.

Then searcher in the summer will start to see disclosures that list this information about the advertiser behind the ads they see. Here is a GIF of this in action:

This only applies to US advertisers for now, the help document says "To increase transparency for users, advertisers will be required to verify their legal name through advertiser identity verification. Google will verify your identity and generate a disclosure on any ads you run, displaying your name and country. As part of a phased rollout, certain advertisers may be selected to complete this verification program first."

Google also wrote over here:

In April 2020, Google will introduce a new Advertiser identity verification program. As part of a phased rollout, certain advertisers will be required to submit their legal business or their individual name along with supporting documentation for the verification. Google will generate a new ad disclosure that will display an advertiser’s name and country. Advertisers who are required to complete the advertiser identity verification will be notified and given 30 days to submit the verification form. Failure to fully complete the verification program within the specified time period may result in restrictions on advertiser’s ads serving.

