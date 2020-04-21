Bing Places Integrates GoFundMe

Bing announced it has partnered with GoFundMe to integrate it into Bing Places. This enables businesses that need funding from its community an easy way to highlight that need in Bing Search and Bing Maps.

Bing wrote "Bing is also partnering with GoFundMe to help small businesses face the financial hardships caused by COVID-19."

Here is what it looks like in Bing Search for a local panel that has the GoFundMe set up:

How do you set it up?

Create or sign in to your Bing Places for Business account

Once you're signed in, click the “Get Started” button in the “Set up a GoFundMe fundraiser” module in your Bing Places dashboard to go to the GoFundMe fundraiser creation page

Follow the prompts on GoFundMe as directed, and your fundraiser will now show up on Bing local listing pages, where customers can click directly to your GoFundMe to donate

Part of this announcement, Bing said also making its COVID19 data available to researchers and created a widget for sites to embed our tracker.

