Daily Search Forum Recap: April 24, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Algorithm Update, Google Shopping Is Free, Question Hub & Search Tips For COVID-19
Today is the 8th anniversary of the Google Penguin update and we have a special theme at the Search Engine Roundtable. In the news, there looks like there was a Google search algorithm ranking update on April 16th. Google Shopping is now free...
- Google Call Ads Supports Visit Website Link
Google Ads made a small tweak or two to the call only ads. First, call only ads are now known as call ads - Google removed the "only." With that, Google also now has an option to show a "visit website" link in those Google call ads.
- Google Adds "Get Online Care" Links To Local Panel
Google is now showing a "get online care" and "see COVID-19 info for visitors" links to a medical or hospital facilities local listing in Google search. We knew this was coming but now it is visible for searchers.
- After Testing; Google Launches Search Tips For Queries That Do Not Return Great Matches
After several months of testing, Google has launched the feature to show search tips when it does not display "great results" for your query. Google will show you a message that reads "it looks like there aren't any great matches for your search." Then it will show you search tips and then search results below.
- Google Ads Verification Program Required For All Advertisers
Google announced that is now requiring all advertisers "to complete a verification program in order to buy ads" on the Google Ads network. Google announced something similar last month, but now it seems to be activating this for all advertisers.
- Pyramorphix At Google
Here is a photo from the Google Mountain View office showing a pyramorphix matching nicely with the big Google sign on the building. This was posted on Instagram.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- I'd just write natural titles, the way you'd want them to appear in search, and how you'd want to present them for users. Slash is fine & can perform well anywhere -- if you were asking about AC/DC, I'd recommend, John Mueller on Twitter
- Type “Ramadan” in Search to find a delightful banner, greetings, videos and other helpful information. 🌙 https://t.co/nubIZGbRx2, Google on Twitter
- I'd use whatever makes sense for your pages. Not all pages need 4 levels of headings. There is no simple hard & fast rule, you need to use your knowledge of your site, its content, and its users to make the, John Mueller on Twitter
- If you're using a tool that gives you confusing advice, I'd check with those who make the tool to better understand what it does. Sometimes tools pick up things that aren't really critical pr, John Mueller on Twitter
- There are lots of ways to cloak to search engines - people can be quite creative :). That said, cloaking irrelevant content doesn't really make sense, as users are quick to move on if a page doesn't match wha, John Mueller on Twitter
- Will Low Earning Site Hurt Other Sites?, WebmasterWorld
- You need to pick either blocking by robots.txt or using noindex. If a page is blocked by robots.txt, then it won't be crawled, and then any noindex on it won't be seen., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google adds website links to ‘Call Ads’
- Marketing In A Fully Digital World: 5 Tips to Ensure Your MarTech is Ready
- COVID-19 upheaval is actually speeding up some PPC campaigns [Video]
- When your Google My Business listing becomes your lifeline
- Google will roll out identity verification program to all advertisers
- Microsoft Advertising adds support for multi-account Google imports
- Google launches search tips for when the query doesn’t return great matches
Other Great Search Stories:
- Increase Revenue 10% with Customer Journey Tracking, DELVE
- Need to Update Your Users? Google Optimize Launches New Website Banner, Seer Interactive
- Google to cut marketing budgets, hiring freeze expected, CNBC
- How to foster an inclusive at-home workplace, Google Blog
- Respecting rights: Global Network Initiative assessment report, Google Blog
- Six Head-Turning Visual Data Formats For Content Marketing, Go Fish Digital
- Gboard clipboard suggestions now testing on Android, 9to5Google
- More ways to fine tune Google Assistant for you, Google Blog
- Siri may improve accuracy by mapping the room like a HomePod does, Apple Insider
- Insights with Microsoft, Microsoft Advertising
- PPC In The Time Of COVID-19: You Asked, We Answered, PPC Hero
- Brand strategy for a global emergency, Microsoft Advertising
