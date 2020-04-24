Daily Search Forum Recap: April 24, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Six Head-Turning Visual Data Formats For Content Marketing, Go Fish Digital

Local & Maps

Street View is helping this tour guide stay in business, Google Blog

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Bing disables “trending” feature after wildly inappropriate results, Ars Technica

Other Search