Google Testing Too Many Searches Related To Options

You've all seen the searches related to box at the bottom of the Google search results page. Well, here is a version of it where Google is showing way too many options in that area. Instead of two rows of related searches, Google added a third row.
I cannot replicate this but Ankit Srivastava shared a screen shot with me on
Here is another:
Google related searches @rustybrick @JohnMu @SEO pic.twitter.com/YgasPljskE— Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) April 13, 2020
This is what I see:
Wonder if this is a bug, a browser extension issue or a real Google test.
Forum discussion at Twitter.