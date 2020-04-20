Google Testing Too Many Searches Related To Options

Apr 20, 2020 • 7:28 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

You've all seen the searches related to box at the bottom of the Google search results page. Well, here is a version of it where Google is showing way too many options in that area. Instead of two rows of related searches, Google added a third row.

I cannot replicate this but Ankit Srivastava shared a screen shot with me on Twitter. Here is that screen shot:

click for full size

Here is another:

This is what I see:

click for full size

Wonder if this is a bug, a browser extension issue or a real Google test.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: Limit HREFLANG Implementations To Where You Have Unique Content
 
blog comments powered by Disqus