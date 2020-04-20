Google Testing Too Many Searches Related To Options

You've all seen the searches related to box at the bottom of the Google search results page. Well, here is a version of it where Google is showing way too many options in that area. Instead of two rows of related searches, Google added a third row.

I cannot replicate this but Ankit Srivastava shared a screen shot with me on Twitter. Here is that screen shot:

Here is another:

This is what I see:

Wonder if this is a bug, a browser extension issue or a real Google test.

Forum discussion at Twitter.