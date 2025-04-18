For the original iTunes version, click here.

Google was ruled, for the second time, an illegal monopoly again by a Federal Judge yesterday. And another week and more heated volatility in the Google Search results. Google also announced they will redirect their ccTLDs to their .com, but nothing is changing with how the search results work, do not change your intentional SEO strategy because of this. Google said again that structured data does not make your site rank better. Google Ads announced its ad safety report, where it suspended 200% more advertiser accounts year-over-year. Google Ads released API version 19.1. Google posted a new ad strength guide and best practices. Google Ads is rolling out age exclusions for PMax campaigns. Google Merchant Center now offers a popular products report. Google is testing a new “new” label. Google AI Overviews can link to themselves over and over again. Google AI Overviews can also show duplicate links to the same site. Google is testing ask a follow up search box. Google Discover’s new full-width design is cropping publisher images. The Financial Times interviewed Google’s Elizabeth Reid. Google was sued for over $6 billion in the UK over alleged search dominance. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

