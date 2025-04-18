Google Ads seems to be rolling out the expected age exclusions feature for Performance Max, PMax, campaigns. In January, Google told us it would be coming and then we saw the Google Ads Editor add the feature in version 2.9.

And now, some are seeing it in the Google Ads advertiser console user interface.

Thomas Eccel posted about this news on his blog and on X - he shared this screenshot with all his branding, showing the age exclusion option:

Thomas explained:

This feature allows advertisers to exclude specific age bracket directly within campaign settings. Until now, PMax offered demographic exclusions just on Asset Group Level and only one range (i.e 18-34, or 25-48 etc) making it harder to prevent ad delivery to irrelevant age groups. With this update, we gain more control over who sees our ads, improving targeting efficiency and budget allocation.

