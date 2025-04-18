Daily Search Forum Recap: April 18, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google was ruled an illegal monopoly once again, this time with some of its ad tech. Google said it made search faster but didn't really say how much faster. Google Merchant Center has a new popular products report. Google Ads PMax campaigns now support age exclusions. Google said there is no positive SEO impact for using a .esports TLD. Google Discover's new full-width design is cropping publisher hero images. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

