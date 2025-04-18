Daily Search Forum Recap: April 18, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google was ruled an illegal monopoly once again, this time with some of its ad tech. Google said it made search faster but didn't really say how much faster. Google Merchant Center has a new popular products report. Google Ads PMax campaigns now support age exclusions. Google said there is no positive SEO impact for using a .esports TLD. Google Discover's new full-width design is cropping publisher hero images. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How I Built a Brand Awareness Dashboard in Looker Studio, Ahrefs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

How are web standards made?, Search Off the Record

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.