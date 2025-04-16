Google Testing New Label In Search Results Snippets

Apr 16, 2025 - 7:21 am
Filed Under Google

Google Labels

Google is testing a "new" label in the search result snippets. Several people are noticing this "new" label next to search result snippets that have new content.

I believe the first to spot this was Khushal Bherwani who shared a number of screenshots on X and then SERP Alerts posted some screenshots and then Sachin Patel also posted some screenshots.

Here is one of them:

Google Search New Label

Here are more:

Google and Bing, I believe, have tested variations of these labels before.

Forum discussion at X.

 

