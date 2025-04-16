Google is testing a "new" label in the search result snippets. Several people are noticing this "new" label next to search result snippets that have new content.

I believe the first to spot this was Khushal Bherwani who shared a number of screenshots on X and then SERP Alerts posted some screenshots and then Sachin Patel also posted some screenshots.

Here is one of them:

Here are more:

🆕 Google resting New lable with search result.



Is this 🆕 lable is new ? @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/NW5ycSa6kG — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) April 16, 2025

I noticed the label on a page updated 9 hours ago, so the threshold might vary. It also seems like they’re testing this mainly on news or article websites. pic.twitter.com/HtYJUsHJmD — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) April 16, 2025

Also this one that’s part of the same test fyi pic.twitter.com/saNNyOHyTQ — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) April 16, 2025

Google and Bing, I believe, have tested variations of these labels before.

