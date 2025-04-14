New Google Ad Strength Guide Best Practices

Apr 14, 2025
Google Ads

Google Ads Muscle

Google released a new Google Ads ad strength guide and best practices document. The document should help you improve your overall ad strength in Google Ads.

The document is over here and says:

Ad strength is a real time feedback tool to guide you on the best practices for optimal asset group set-up to maximize performance across all inventory.

Use the Ad strength indicator in the "Edit assets" panel to determine if an Asset group is set up for success.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Ad Strength Guide

It takes you through step by step to improve:

  • Best practices for text assets
  • Best practices for image assets
  • Best practices for video assets
  • Best practices for logo assets
  • Best practices for URL expansion

Here are the other screenshots of these steps:

Images2

Videos3

Logos4

Url5

When you do those five items, you are done with that tutorial.

Forum discussion at X.

I am currently offline for the Passover holiday, this post was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today.

 

