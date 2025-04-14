Google released a new Google Ads ad strength guide and best practices document. The document should help you improve your overall ad strength in Google Ads.

The document is over here and says:

Ad strength is a real time feedback tool to guide you on the best practices for optimal asset group set-up to maximize performance across all inventory. Use the Ad strength indicator in the "Edit assets" panel to determine if an Asset group is set up for success.

Here is a screenshot:

It takes you through step by step to improve:

Best practices for text assets

Best practices for image assets

Best practices for video assets

Best practices for logo assets

Best practices for URL expansion

Here are the other screenshots of these steps:

When you do those five items, you are done with that tutorial.

Forum discussion at X.