Google released a new Google Ads ad strength guide and best practices document. The document should help you improve your overall ad strength in Google Ads.
The document is over here and says:
Ad strength is a real time feedback tool to guide you on the best practices for optimal asset group set-up to maximize performance across all inventory.
Use the Ad strength indicator in the "Edit assets" panel to determine if an Asset group is set up for success.
Here is a screenshot:
It takes you through step by step to improve:
- Best practices for text assets
- Best practices for image assets
- Best practices for video assets
- Best practices for logo assets
- Best practices for URL expansion
Here are the other screenshots of these steps:
When you do those five items, you are done with that tutorial.
