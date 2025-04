Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google released a new Google Ads ad strength guide and best practices document. The document should help you improve your overall ad strength in Google Ads.

The document is over here and says:

Ad strength is a real time feedback tool to guide you on the best practices for optimal asset group set-up to maximize performance across all inventory. Use the Ad strength indicator in the "Edit assets" panel to determine if an Asset group is set up for success.

Here is a screenshot:

It takes you through step by step to improve:

Best practices for text assets

Best practices for image assets

Best practices for video assets

Best practices for logo assets

Best practices for URL expansion

Here are the other screenshots of these steps:

When you do those five items, you are done with that tutorial.

